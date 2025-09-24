LOADING...
Why Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in 'Shakti Shalini'
By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 24, 2025
01:43 pm
What's the story

Aneet Padda, who made a splash with her debut movie Saiyaara, has reportedly replaced Kiara Advani in the upcoming Maddock film Shakti Shalini. Although Maddock Films denied any cast changes, a recent report confirmed Padda's official casting for the titular role. The casting shift has generated significant buzz in the industry.

Reasons

Advani's packed schedule leads to casting change

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the decision to replace Advani with Padda was due to scheduling conflicts. A source close to the production revealed, "Shakti Shalini is a critical film in the studio's upcoming universe, and it's imperative for the shoot to commence by the end of 2025." "Kiara's schedule is completely packed until mid-2026. She's one of the most in-demand actresses at the moment," they said.

Narrative shift

Changes in the final script also played a role

The insider further explained that changes in the final script also influenced the recasting. "The latest version of the screenplay focuses on the coming-of-age journey of a woman in her mid-20s." "When Kiara was initially approached for the role, it was pitched to her as a more mature, layered individual." "With the revised narrative leaning toward a younger protagonist, it no longer aligned with Kiara's vision for the project."

Professional bond

Maddock Films and Advani maintain strong professional bond

Despite the casting change, the parting between Advani and the Shakti Shalini team has reportedly been amicable. The insider added, "Kiara and producer Dinesh Vijan continue to share a strong professional bond." "In fact, Dinesh has already committed to bringing her another script within the next month." "Maddock Films has several projects in the pipeline, and there's no doubt that Kiara will headline one of them soon."