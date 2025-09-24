Why Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in 'Shakti Shalini'

Aneet Padda, who made a splash with her debut movie Saiyaara, has reportedly replaced Kiara Advani in the upcoming Maddock film Shakti Shalini. Although Maddock Films denied any cast changes , a recent report confirmed Padda's official casting for the titular role. The casting shift has generated significant buzz in the industry.

Reasons Advani's packed schedule leads to casting change According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the decision to replace Advani with Padda was due to scheduling conflicts. A source close to the production revealed, "Shakti Shalini is a critical film in the studio's upcoming universe, and it's imperative for the shoot to commence by the end of 2025." "Kiara's schedule is completely packed until mid-2026. She's one of the most in-demand actresses at the moment," they said.

Narrative shift Changes in the final script also played a role The insider further explained that changes in the final script also influenced the recasting. "The latest version of the screenplay focuses on the coming-of-age journey of a woman in her mid-20s." "When Kiara was initially approached for the role, it was pitched to her as a more mature, layered individual." "With the revised narrative leaning toward a younger protagonist, it no longer aligned with Kiara's vision for the project."