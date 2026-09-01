'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda's new series 'Hunkkaar' gets a teaser

The teaser opens with a close-up of Padda's face as she introduces herself as Meenu Rawat.

She is at a police station where she reveals that she has been violated and assaulted by Baapji, a spiritual leader.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police inspector assigned to investigate the case.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the rest of the cast, including Ram Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur.