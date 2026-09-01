'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda's new series 'Hunkkaar' gets a teaser
What's the story
Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with the blockbuster film Saiyaara, has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming show Hunkkaar. The series was filmed before Saiyaara and will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25. In this courtroom drama, Padda plays a 17-year-old student who accuses a powerful figure of assault.
Teaser details
Teaser gives glimpse into Padda's character
The teaser opens with a close-up of Padda's face as she introduces herself as Meenu Rawat.
She is at a police station where she reveals that she has been violated and assaulted by Baapji, a spiritual leader.
Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police inspector assigned to investigate the case.
The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the rest of the cast, including Ram Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur.
Actor's statement
'Presenting a little something I shot...'
Padda shared the teaser on social media, saying, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara."
"Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I'm glad to finally share it with you all."
The show is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and A Mangata Films Production.
Career highlights
Journey so far for Padda
Padda started modeling as a teenager and appeared in several ads for major brands.
She made her acting debut with a small role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky (2022).
Her first big break came with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry (2024).
She also starred in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar (2025) before her breakout role in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.