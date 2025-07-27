Next Article
Aneet Padda to headline Nitya Mehra-Karan Kapadia's 'Nyaya'
Fresh off her breakout role in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is set to headline Nyaya, a courtroom drama inspired by real events.
She'll play a 17-year-old survivor taking on a powerful spiritual leader, with Fatima Sana Shaikh as a police officer and Arjun Mathur in another major role.
'Nyaya' explores faith and justice
Nyaya explores faith and justice through an intense story and marks Padda's reunion with directors Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia (they last worked together on Big Girls Don't Cry).
The series will stream on OTT and features a strong supporting cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.
With Saiyaara recently crossing ₹200 crore at the box office, all eyes are now on what Padda does next.