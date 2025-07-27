Next Article
Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha's 'Bakaiti' arrives on ZEE5 this week
"Bakaiti," a new family drama starring Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha, lands on ZEE5 on August 1, 2025.
Set in old Ghaziabad, the series follows the Kataria family as they juggle money problems and everyday chaos.
Where to watch 'Bakaiti'
You'll find "Bakaiti" streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium starting August 1, 2025.
'Bakaiti' looks at real-life family struggles with warmth and wit
Expect a mix of heartfelt moments and relatable humor as siblings Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla hustle with their own ventures to support the family.
With Tailang as the quiet backbone and Chadha bringing strength through all the mess, "Bakaiti" looks at real-life family struggles with warmth and wit.