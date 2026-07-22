Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne to drop dad's last name
What's the story
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, has filed a petition to legally change her last name. The 18-year-old wants to drop "Pitt" from her name and be known as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The reason for this change is stated as "personal," according to court documents accessed by PEOPLE. A hearing on the petition is set for November 2.
Family trend
Other siblings also filed petitions to change their names
Jolie-Pitt is not the first among her siblings to file a petition to change their last name.
Her sister Zahara Marley Jolie and brother Maddox Chivan Jolie also dropped Pitt from their names
In 2024, Shiloh Jolie published an announcement in The Los Angeles Times stating her intention to drop Pitt from her name.
Family dynamics
Strained relationship between the children and Pitt
The name changes come in the wake of a strained relationship between the children and Pitt after his split from Jolie in 2016.
A source close to Pitt had told the outlet, "It's sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent."
The couple, who were married for two years and dated for over a decade, finalized their divorce in late 2024 after a lengthy legal battle.
Career impact
Jolie-Pitt has started using her new name professionally
Jolie-Pitt has also started using her new name professionally, just like her siblings.
In May 2024, she was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, a production she co-produced with her mother.
Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt are still embroiled in an ongoing dispute over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned.