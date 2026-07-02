Psalm West will voice an adorable baby hatchling

'Angry Birds 3': Kardashian's son Psalm makes voice acting debut

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:25 pm Jul 02, 202604:25 pm

What's the story

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, introducing a new chapter in the beloved animated franchise. The upcoming film will feature Kim Kardashian's seven-year-old son, Psalm West, making his voice acting debut as an adorable baby hatchling named Olly. In an episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that Psalm was "so excited" when he was offered the role. "I feel like...people don't really know Psalm...but he is the smartest, silliest little boy."