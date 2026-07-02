'Angry Birds 3': Kardashian's son Psalm makes voice acting debut
What's the story
Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, introducing a new chapter in the beloved animated franchise. The upcoming film will feature Kim Kardashian's seven-year-old son, Psalm West, making his voice acting debut as an adorable baby hatchling named Olly. In an episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that Psalm was "so excited" when he was offered the role. "I feel like...people don't really know Psalm...but he is the smartest, silliest little boy."
Plot details
What to expect from 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'
The third installment of The Angry Birds Movie takes a fresh approach by delving into a new chapter in the life of Red, the hot-headed bird. In this installment, Red is navigating fatherhood with Silver as they raise three young hatchlings. The film's voice cast includes Walker Scobell as Gilder and Emma Myers as June.
Star-studded lineup
Meet the voice cast of 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'
The Angry Birds Movie 3 boasts a star-studded voice cast, including returning and new members such as Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rachel Bloom, Marcello Hernandez, Danny McBride, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, and Nikki Glaser. MrBeast and Salish Matter will also lend their voices to the film. The movie is produced by John Cohen, Carla Connor, Dan Chuba, and Namit Malhotra, with John Rice directing from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. Meanwhile, it'll release on January 1, 2027.