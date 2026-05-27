'Bhooter Bhabishyat' director Anik Dutta dies after falling off roof
What's the story
Anik Dutta, the National Award-winning filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed film Bhooter Bhabishyat, has died. He was reportedly in his 60s and was suffering from respiratory issues for a long time. He fell off the terrace of his residence in Kolkata's Hindustan Park area on Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to a private hospital in Dhakuria, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Health struggles
He dealt with depression, respiratory issues
According to a report by Anandabazar Patrika, Dutta had been battling depression for some time and was also suffering from respiratory ailments. The filmmaker had reportedly been living alone at his residence for the past few months, while his daughter stayed in Mumbai. Notably, he had celebrated his birthday just five days ago on May 22.
Career highlights
Landmark film, other projects
Dutta rose to fame in 2012 with Bhooter Bhabishyat, a film that combined political and social satire with a horror narrative. The film is considered a landmark in Bengali cinema by many critics and viewers. He later directed Ashchorjyo Prodeep, Aparajito, and Joto Kando Kolkatay. At the time of his death, he was working on Aparajito 2.