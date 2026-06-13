What drew Anil Kapoor to 'India Ke Top 1%'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is set to return to television with a new reality show titled India Ke Top 1%. The first promo was released on Friday, teasing an exciting format that emphasizes contestants' logical reasoning, common sense, and mental agility over rote memorization. The show is expected to premiere on Star Plus soon, but the release date is yet to be announced.
Actor's perspective
What Kapoor said about the show
Kapoor expressed his excitement about hosting the show, saying, "I have always believed that India is a nation driven by raw instinct, unmatched observation, and incredible street-smartness." He added that the format of India Ke Top 1% resonated with him as it tests how efficiently one can think under pressure using logic and common sense. "It completely levels the playing field," explained Kapoor.
Cultural pride
His thoughts on India's unique qualities
Kapoor further emphasized his pride in India's unique qualities. He said, "Walk down any street in our country, and you will find people who can outsmart anyone under the sun, not because they memorized an encyclopedia, but because their brainpower is sharpened by life experiences." "It is our ultimate superpower that makes Indians everywhere the top 1% of their fields."