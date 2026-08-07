Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' locks premiere date

India Ke Top 1% is an Indian adaptation of the globally popular game show The 1% Club.

The show has been aired in various countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico, and the USA.

Kapoor said that this show is unlike anything audiences have seen before.

"It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it's not about how much you know; it's about how you think."