Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' locks premiere date
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be hosting a new quiz show titled India Ke Top 1%. The show is set to premiere on September 5. In a statement, Kapoor said, "I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September." "Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special."
Show format
The show is an adaptation of 'The 1% Club'
India Ke Top 1% is an Indian adaptation of the globally popular game show The 1% Club.
The show has been aired in various countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico, and the USA.
Kapoor said that this show is unlike anything audiences have seen before.
"It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it's not about how much you know; it's about how you think."
Show details
'There will be moments that amaze you...'
Kapoor further explained that every challenge on India Ke Top 1% tests your "observation, logic, presence of mind, and ability to stay calm under pressure."
He also highlighted that everyone at home can play along with every question in the show.
"There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms," he said.
The show will air on Star Plus and JioHotstar.