Anil Kapoor reveals political parties approached him after 'Nayak' success

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently revealed that he was approached by political parties after the release of his iconic film Nayak: The Real Hero (2001). However, he declined these offers, stating he didn't want to treat it as a mere photo opportunity. In the movie, directed by S Shankar, Kapoor played Shivaji Rao, a passionate cameraperson who becomes Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a limited time.

Kapoor's stance Political offers after 'Nayak' Kapoor spoke about the political offers after Nayak. "There were a few discussions, but I nipped it in the bud," he said during a conversation with Saurabh Dwivedi, Editor, Indian Express Hindi. "If I do it, I have to do it very sincerely and genuinely. But I don't have it within me to give it my full commitment." "They're also very sensible. So those who offer it to you won't do it directly. That offer comes through somebody else."

Actor's insights Kapoor did workshops to prepare for his role in 'Nayak' Kapoor revealed that he underwent extensive workshops to prepare for his role in Nayak. He approached his friend and veteran theater director Feroz Abbas Khan for guidance. "I thought of doing workshops for that film (Nayak) with him... We haven't done a play together yet. That's on my bucket list," he said. The film also starred Amrish Puri and Rani Mukerji.

