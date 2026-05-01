Anil Kapoor talks about being 'hardly there' for his children

Kapoor also confessed to being unaware of the day-to-day happenings in his children's lives. He revealed, "I barely knew which class they were in. I wouldn't remember their birthdays, my wife would remind me." "They would ask me, 'When is my birthday?' and I would go blank. But they have grown up to be wonderful, happy individuals."

Fatherhood insights

'I don't have any regrets,' says Kapoor

Kapoor maintained that he doesn't dwell on the past or have any regrets. "I don't have any regrets. I am not someone who dwells on the past. I move on because I have to stay strong," he said. However, he said, "Sometimes a son needs his father more. Daughters often have a special bond with their mother." "A son may need that father figure more, but I wasn't there." Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Prime Video's Subedaar.