Anil Kapoor's '24' heads to OTT: When, where to watch

The popular action thriller series 24, starring Anil Kapoor , will soon be available on JioHotstar . The show will be available from April 24 with a staggered release schedule of eight episodes every Friday. Originally aired on Colors TV, the first season premiered in October 2013 and concluded in December 2013, while the second season aired between July and October 2016.

Lead role Kapoor on the show's return Kapoor, who played the lead role of ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod, expressed his excitement about the show's return. He described 24 as one of the most significant projects of his career, emphasizing its unique format and execution. The actor called it an "adrenaline rush," highlighting its fast pace and constant tension.

Series return The show's format and narrative style set it apart The digital release of 24 is expected to attract both old fans and new viewers. The show is remembered for its real-time storytelling format, where each episode covers one hour in a single day. This unique narrative style set it apart from regular television dramas at the time. The OTT release has also sparked speculation about a possible third season, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

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