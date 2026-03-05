'Subedaar' review: Anil Kapoor can't save this exhausting, overlong action-drama 

At 69, the ever-young Anil Kapoor continues to defy conventions and experiment with his film choices. His ability to reinvent himself has powered his illustrious four-decade-long career, and with Subedaar, he once again tries something new. Alas, the action-drama, out now on Prime Video , completely fails him. Dated, overlong, and painfully familiar, Subedaar is a tragic waste of Kapoor's talents.

Plot A retired Army officer clashes with the sand mafia The 142-minute-long drama revolves around Arjun Maurya, a retired Army officer. He has a frazzled relationship with his daughter, Shyama (Radhikka Madan), and is grieving his wife's death. The movie follows his long-drawn-out, violent conflict with Prince (Aditya Rawal) and his step-sister Babli (Mona Singh), the local sand mafia leader. Can Arjun and Shyama save themselves before it's too late?

#1 Nothing you haven't watched before An overwhelming sense of familiarity hurts Subedaar. We have already seen this world too many times, and director Suresh Triveni struggles to say anything new. Stilted dialogues, tedious scenes, and an overall lack of intrigue and excitement render Subedaar lifeless and monotonous. It doesn't help that most characters lack a proper, well-developed arc, and Singh is wasted in an aimless role.

#2 Completely wastes its potential There's an interesting film buried here somewhere about a grieving, middle-aged man who has been wronged by life and is seeking a do-over. But these ideas remain trapped under the film's desperate reliance on endless action pieces. The cast is interesting, and Panchayat's ever-watchable Faisal Malik gets a layered role, but eventually, it's Subedaar's predictable, worn-out story that clips its wings.

#3 You won't ever connect with Arjun Maurya When sparkling ideas meet middling execution, we are left with movies like Subedaar. Kapoor remains a dependable lead, effectively utilizing his silences and intense gaze to convey his rage. He owns the screen throughout the (needlessly long) runtime. However, the scattered storyline means we neither connect with nor care about him, and he always remains at a woeful distance.

#4 The cinematography is somewhat of a saving grace Triveni builds a rich, vibrant world, and the movie, shot largely in Uttar Pradesh, blooms in outdoor scenes. The world-building is top-notch (similar to Kapoor's Thar), and you can feel the dirt, grime, and dust on the roads. Using incidents plucked from daily life, the film offers some riveting scenes, and all the actors, most prominently Rawal, lend incredible support to Kapoor.