Friendship Day: Anil Kapoor pens emotional note for Satish Kaushik

Kapoor wrote, "Happy Friendship Day to all my friends. Today, I'm especially missing my dear friend, Satish."

"You know, every one of us has that one friend... whenever you're frustrated, upset, or you just want to pull your friends' leg, gossip a little, or simply laugh about life, you call them. Nothing ever goes beyond that conversation. Satish was that person for me."

"I miss his humor, his energy, his incredible talent... but most of all, I miss my friend."