Friendship Day: Anil Kapoor pens emotional note for Satish Kaushik
What's the story
On Sunday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to remember his late friend and collaborator, actor-director Satish Kaushik. The post was an emotional tribute on Friendship Day, highlighting their bond over the years. Along with a nostalgic video from one of their films, Kapoor reflected on a friendship that has been with him through every stage of his acting career.
Emotional tribute
Kapoor's heartfelt message
Kapoor wrote, "Happy Friendship Day to all my friends. Today, I'm especially missing my dear friend, Satish."
"You know, every one of us has that one friend... whenever you're frustrated, upset, or you just want to pull your friends' leg, gossip a little, or simply laugh about life, you call them. Nothing ever goes beyond that conversation. Satish was that person for me."
"I miss his humor, his energy, his incredible talent... but most of all, I miss my friend."
Lasting bond
'Friendships like that are rare'
Kapoor also spoke about the rarity of friendships that endure through all phases of life.
"I had friends from school and from my St. Xavier's days... but Satish was the friend who was with me from the day I started my acting career, right till the day he left us."
"It's not easy to find someone who stays with you through an entire journey."
"Friendships like that are rare. They're a blessing."
Remembering Kaushik
Kapoor-Kaushik collaborations in Bollywood
Kaushik, who passed away in March 2023 due to a heart attack, was a close friend of Kapoor.
The two actors worked together on several films such as Mr India (1987), Ram Lakhan (1989), Deewana Mastana (1997), and Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002).
Meanwhile, Kapoor, last seen in Alpha, will next star in Shah Rukh Khan's King.