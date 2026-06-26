'Audiences have evolved': Anil Kapoor says 'Alpha' challenges 'old definitions'

Future expectations

'Powerful and necessary reimagining...'

Kapoor expressed hope that Alpha would not only find its audience but also contribute to a major change in how leadership and heroism are depicted on screen. "For Indian cinema, that's a powerful and necessary reimagining, and I'm proud to be part of a film that embraces it," he said. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. It will be released on July 3.