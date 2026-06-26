'Audiences have evolved': Anil Kapoor says 'Alpha' challenges 'old definitions'
What's the story
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who has played several powerful and larger-than-life roles in his career, is excited to see Bollywood take a step forward with Alpha. He lauded the film for putting Alia Bhatt and Sharvari at the center of an action entertainer, a genre traditionally led by men. "For the longest time, we've looked at cinema through labels - male lead, female lead... But audiences have evolved and so has storytelling," he said in a statement.
Old definitions challenged
'Main character energy, not categories'
Kapoor added, "What excites me about Alpha is that it challenges those old definitions." He added that being an "Alpha" is defined not by gender, but by presence, courage, conviction, and the ability to lead a story. "That's what audiences connect with today, main character energy, not categories."
Future expectations
'Powerful and necessary reimagining...'
Kapoor expressed hope that Alpha would not only find its audience but also contribute to a major change in how leadership and heroism are depicted on screen. "For Indian cinema, that's a powerful and necessary reimagining, and I'm proud to be part of a film that embraces it," he said. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. It will be released on July 3.
Film significance
More about the film 'Alpha'
Alpha, the seventh film in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, is a major departure from traditional Bollywood films. Bhatt has described it as "a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies." The film also stars Bobby Deol and Kapoor in pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an extended cameo appearance.