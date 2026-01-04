Next Article
Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' is finally getting a sequel after 25 years
Entertainment
Big news for Bollywood fans: a sequel to the cult classic Nayak is officially in the works.
The original film, released back in 2001, starred Anil Kapoor as an everyday guy who becomes Chief Minister for a day and takes on corruption.
This time, Kapoor returns not just as the lead but also as co-producer.
What's happening behind the scenes?
Producer Deepak Mukut confirmed he's teaming up with Kapoor for this "legacy project," putting to rest any rumors about rights issues.
The script is still being finalized, so filming will start once that's locked in.
For those who loved the original—with its bold message and memorable cast—Nayak 2 marks a major comeback nearly 25 years after the first movie made waves.