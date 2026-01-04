Next Article
Rahul Khanna's waiting for a brotherly movie night with Akshaye's 'Dhurandhar'
Entertainment
Rahul Khanna hasn't caught his brother Akshaye Khanna's latest hit, Dhurandhar, just yet.
He shared, "I haven't seen the movie yet. I'm waiting for him to show it to me," and had some kind words about Akshaye's screen presence.
The film is crushing it at the box office
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has turned into a blockbuster. Akshaye's role as Rehman Dakait is getting lots of love, and the film has raked in over ₹1,186 crore worldwide since its December 2025 release.
Brothers with their own bond
Akshaye once said, "My relationship with my brother was independent of my parents. That hasn't changed."
Rahul—who debuted in 1947 Earth (1999)—is the eldest son of Vinod Khanna and Gitanjali Taleyar Khanna.