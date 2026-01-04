Rahul Khanna's waiting for a brotherly movie night with Akshaye's 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

Rahul Khanna hasn't caught his brother Akshaye Khanna's latest hit, Dhurandhar, just yet.

He shared, "I haven't seen the movie yet. I'm waiting for him to show it to me," and had some kind words about Akshaye's screen presence.