Soha Ali Khan talks about pressure to have sons in India
Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan recently shared how even today, families—including educated ones—still feel pressure to have a son.
She admitted that while she's happy with her daughter, she sometimes feels as though she is disappointing someone by not having a son.
Why this matters
Psychiatrist Dr. Arohi Vardhan explained that these old-school expectations can cause serious stress for parents and kids—sometimes leading to anxiety or stricter parenting.
Her advice? Encourage gender equality at home, support everyone's dreams regardless of gender, and keep communication open so families can handle these pressures together.