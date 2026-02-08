Anil Ravipudi-Venkatesh film to be announced in March

Anil Ravipudi-Venkatesh's drama to start filming in July: Report

By Isha Sharma 03:45 pm Feb 08, 202603:45 pm

What's the story

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is set to collaborate with actor Venkatesh once again. The project has been generating considerable buzz in the film industry. According to recent reports, the official announcement for this venture will be made in March, and the makers are currently strategizing its schedule. The film is expected to hit theaters during Sankranti 2027.