Anil Ravipudi-Venkatesh's drama to start filming in July: Report
What's the story
Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is set to collaborate with actor Venkatesh once again. The project has been generating considerable buzz in the film industry. According to recent reports, the official announcement for this venture will be made in March, and the makers are currently strategizing its schedule. The film is expected to hit theaters during Sankranti 2027.
Shooting begins in July
The shoot for the Ravipudi-Venkatesh film is likely to commence in July 2026, reported 123Telugu. More details about the cast and crew of the movie are expected to be revealed soon. In the meantime, Venkatesh will be occupied with his current project under director Trivikram Srinivas.
Career
Take a look at Ravipudi's career
Ravipudi made his directorial debut with Pataas in 2015. He then went on to helm Raja the Great (2017), F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025), among others. His latest project, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Venkatesh.