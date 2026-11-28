Ravipudi said, "I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It's under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon."

"It's my dream project. So definitely, I am going to give a little surprise to the audience. I love mythology. From childhood, I have had huge respect for our mythology."

"So, it's my dream project. People are going to see another side of me very soon."