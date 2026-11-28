Telugu director Anil Ravipudi working on animated 'Ramayana' film
What's the story
Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, known for his family comedies, has announced that his next project will be an animated film based on the Ramayana. The announcement was made at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his latest film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was screened in the Indian Panorama section. "I want to see myself working across different genres and kinds of films," he said during a press interaction at IFFI.
Dream project
'It's my dream project': Ravipudi on 'Ramayana' film
Ravipudi said, "I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It's under production now. Hopefully, we are going to announce it very soon."
"It's my dream project. So definitely, I am going to give a little surprise to the audience. I love mythology. From childhood, I have had huge respect for our mythology."
"So, it's my dream project. People are going to see another side of me very soon."
Career balance
Will he stop making family comedies?
Despite his new venture into animation and mythology, Ravipudi assured fans that he won't stop making family entertainers.
He explained that the immense love he receives for his comedy films is a major reason why he continues to make them.
"People get stressed with their daily, routine lives. It gives them proper relief and leaves them with a smile on their face. That's enough for me," he said.
New project
Ravipudi also working on a film with Jr NTR
Earlier this month, Jr NTR and Ravipudi announced their upcoming collaboration.
Posting a picture of them together, NTR wrote on his social media, "This one's going to be a laugh riot...@AnilRavipudi. #NTRxAnilRavipudi."
Ravipudi also wrote, "Our combination has been long overdue @tarak9999 sir... Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon... No no, ROFL-ing very soon!"
The film will be produced by NTR's brother, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
Upcoming release
Ravipudi's next release is 'Vidudala'
Before his animated Ramayana project, Ravipudi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Vidudala.
The movie stars Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, and Krithi Shetty. It will be released in theaters on January 12 next year for Sankranthi.