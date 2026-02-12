Anil Thadani to distribute Yash's 'Toxic' in North India, Nepal

In a significant development for the upcoming film Toxic, AA Films has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for North India and Nepal. The deal was announced by Anil Thadani, founder of AA Films. This move is expected to enhance the pan-India reach of Toxic, which stars Yash in the lead role. The film is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Distributor's statement Thadani's statement on the film Thadani said, "Toxic is a cinematic world built with rare ambition, conviction, and a goal to bridge Indian and international sensibilities." "From the moment we engaged with the material, it was clear that this is a film designed for the big screen," he added. He also praised Yash for pushing the boundaries of pan-India stardom with Toxic.

Reunion Reunion of Yash and AA Films The acquisition by AA Films marks a reunion between Yash and the distribution banner. The two previously collaborated on KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, which set new box office records and redefined pan-India cinema. With Toxic, this partnership is expected to reach new heights. The film also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

Pre-release success 'Toxic' sets records with distribution deals Toxic has already made history by becoming the first non-Telugu film to secure a landmark distribution deal with Sri Venkateswara Creations in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana market. It also bagged a massive overseas deal with Phars Film for its Indian-language versions, one of the highest overseas deals ever secured for an Indian film. The addition of AA Films to its distribution team will further strengthen Toxic's reach across North India and Nepal.

