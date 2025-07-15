Anila Kharbanda takes on intense role in Veer Hanuman
Anila Kharbanda is joining the upcoming show Veer Hanuman as Tadka, a demoness from Ramayan. This marks a big change from her earlier roles, letting her explore a more complex and challenging character.
She shared, "I've joined Veer Hanuman as Tadka - a demoness who has had a significant role in the story of Ramayan."
Every dialogue has been excruciatingly powerful
Kharbanda says she's excited to play such an unconventional part, which calls for both physical and emotional strength.
Every line she delivers has to be "Every dialogue delivery has been excruciatingly powerful and has taken over every ounce of my strength in the body."
Filming is happening in Umbergaon, quite a distance from Mumbai, but she appreciates the supportive vibe on set that helps her focus on this demanding new chapter.