Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix release and expectations
The final season of Stranger Things is coming in three waves: four episodes land November 26, 2025, three more arrive December 25, 2025, and the last episode wraps things up on December 31, 2025.
Set in fall 1987, Hawkins is still under military lockdown after the chaos from the Rifts.
Episode titles hint at showdown with Vecna
Episode titles like The Crawl and Escape from Camazotz tease a major showdown as the crew faces Vecna one last time and tackles some long-standing mysteries.
Fan favorites Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink are all back for this final ride.
Trailer drops today
The official trailer for Season 5 goes live today (Tuesday), giving everyone a first look at how it all ends.