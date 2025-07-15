Next Article
'Son of Sardaar 2' star Roshni Walia admires Priyanka Chopra
Roshni Walia, all set for her Bollywood debut in "Son of Sardaar 2," just called Priyanka Chopra the "most inspiring actress."
The movie hits theaters on July 25, 2025.
From TV to films
Known for her role as Ajabde Punwar on TV, Walia is stepping into films alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in this film.
At the trailer launch, she got a bit emotional talking about moving from Allahabad to Bollywood.
Ajay was fun to be around, contrary to his strict rep
Walia shared that working with Devgn and Thakur was a great experience—both were supportive and easy to talk to.
She added, "Ajay was fun to be around, contrary to his strict reputation," and called Thakur an exceptional actress.