Sadhguru, Graphic India collaborate for animated film 'Shiva: The Adiyogi'
What's the story
Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, is collaborating with Graphic India on an animated feature titled Shiva: The Adiyogi. The film will explore Lord Shiva as the first Yogi and why he chose to share his wisdom with humanity. It is being produced by Sharad Devarajan, co-founder of Graphic India and co-creator of India's animated mythology franchise The Legend of Hanuman.
Film's scope
What will the film explore?
The upcoming film will "traverse themes of love, loss, wrath, and awakening, moving from the darkness before creation to the peaks of Kailash."
It will also depict the rampage of Veerabhadra, a being born from grief, and the devotion of two women who seek to prevent Shiva from retreating from existence.
The story is credited to Sadhguru and Devarajan.
Yogi's view
This is how Sadhguru described Shiva
Sadhguru told Variety, "In the yogic culture, Shiva is not seen as a God. For us, Shiva is the Adiyogi - the first yogi, and the Adiguru - the first guru."
"For the first time in the history of humanity, Shiva the Adiyogi introduced the idea that the simple laws of nature are not permanent restrictions. If one is willing to strive, one can go beyond all limitations and attain to liberation."
Producer's insight
'Shiva: The Adiyogi' is a cosmic love story, says Devarajan
Devarajan, the film's producer and co-creator, said it allowed him to explore the origins of wisdom through a cinematic canvas.
He described it as "a cosmic love story, a tale of devastating loss, and action on a scale no epic has ever attempted."
"Armies of gods fall before a warrior born of pure grief. A blind conqueror storms the gates of heaven. A third eye opens, and burns desire itself out of existence."
Film's ambition
Everything to know about the project
The makers said Shiva: The Adiyogi is being positioned as a global animated feature that seeks to combine Indian mythology with large-scale visual storytelling.
Jeevan J Kang and Subrah S Iyar are the executive producers, while Navin Miranda and Nayana Bijli are the co-producers.