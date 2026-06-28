Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran soon?
What's the story
For over a year, rumors have been rife about music composer Anirudh Ravichander's impending wedding to Kavya Maran (33), the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Ravichander (35) had earlier dismissed these reports as mere speculation, his uncle, dramatist Y Gee Mahendran, has now confirmed the news. In a recent interview with KPTV, Mahendran said that congratulations are in order for the musician as he's getting married soon.
Praise for Maran
Mahendran's take on the couple
Cinema Express quoted Mahendran as saying, "From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes." "They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he said. Meanwhile, Maran and Ravichander remain tight-lipped about their rumored relationship.
Professional highlights
Who is Kavya Maran?
Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran. She is not only the co-owner and head of SRH but also of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred. She is also the executive director of Sun TV Network Limited. Meanwhile, Ravichander has composed music for several big names in Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, and Jr NTR.
Career updates
Meanwhile, on the work front
Ravichander's most recent release as a composer is Love Insurance Kompany, after which he released an album song titled Aravindh. He has several big films lined up, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Dharman, Vijay's swansong Jana Nayagan, Nani's The Paradise, and Khan's King, among many others.