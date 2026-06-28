Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran soon?

Praise for Maran

Mahendran's take on the couple

Cinema Express quoted Mahendran as saying, "From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes." "They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he said. Meanwhile, Maran and Ravichander remain tight-lipped about their rumored relationship.