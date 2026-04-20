Ed Sheeran's song in 'King'? Composer Anirudh gives cryptic answer
What's the story
The soundtrack of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming film King is one of the most-awaited aspects of the movie. Last year, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed that he had recorded a Hindi song for an SRK film. Now, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has hinted at the possibility of Sheeran being a part of King's soundtrack.
Unconfirmed
'It may happen...': Anirudh on Sheeran's involvement
In a conversation with Bombay Times, Ravichander was asked about Sheeran's involvement in King's soundtrack. He said, "That was just an idea. It hasn't been executed yet." However, he teased that it "But it may happen... either that or something big is on the cards." King is directed by Siddharth Anand and will be released on December 24.
Film details
More about 'King'
King was officially announced in November 2025. The film will see Khan play a seasoned assassin in the underworld, with Suhana as his protege. The star-studded cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
Speculation
When Sheeran revealed he recorded a song for SRK
In June 2025, Sheeran confirmed recording a Hindi song for an SRK film, but did not specify which one. He shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of Sapphire, where he was seen having fun with the crew and attempting Punjabi lyrics. Reacting to the post, Sheeran wrote in the comments, "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I'm just doing all languages at this point."