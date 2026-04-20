Ed Sheeran's song in 'King'? Composer Anirudh gives cryptic answer

The soundtrack of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan 's upcoming film King is one of the most-awaited aspects of the movie. Last year, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed that he had recorded a Hindi song for an SRK film. Now, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has hinted at the possibility of Sheeran being a part of King's soundtrack.

Unconfirmed 'It may happen...': Anirudh on Sheeran's involvement In a conversation with Bombay Times, Ravichander was asked about Sheeran's involvement in King's soundtrack. He said, "That was just an idea. It hasn't been executed yet." However, he teased that it "But it may happen... either that or something big is on the cards." King is directed by Siddharth Anand and will be released on December 24.

Film details More about 'King' King was officially announced in November 2025. The film will see Khan play a seasoned assassin in the underworld, with Suhana as his protege. The star-studded cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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