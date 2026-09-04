Aniston shares Parton's advice at 'The Book of Possibility' launch
Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston paid a heartfelt tribute to her late collaborator Dolly Parton at a New York City event on September 2.
She shared a piece of advice her late collaborator once shared with her: "just go chase your dreams and go catch some rainbows."
The gathering was held for the launch of Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis's new book, The Book of Possibility.
Parton provided Grammy nominated 'Dumplin'' music
Aniston and Parton worked together on the 2018 film Dumplin', with Aniston starring and Parton providing Grammy-nominated music.
Dolly had also supported Aniston's upcoming remake of 9 to 5, calling it "a wonderful thing."