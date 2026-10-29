Who's Anita Advani? Actor claiming to be Rajesh Khanna's wife

Advani had claimed to be in a live-in relationship with Khanna for at least eight years until she was evicted from his Mumbai bungalow, Aashirwad, in 2012 by his estranged wife Dimple Kapadia.

In 2013, she filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against Kapadia, their daughters Twinkle and Rinkie, and son-in-law Akshay Kumar.

The former Bigg Boss contestant sought monthly maintenance and a three-bedroom flat in Mumbai's Bandra.