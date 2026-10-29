Who's Anita Advani? Actor claiming to be Rajesh Khanna's wife
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea by actor Anita Advani seeking recognition of her alleged relationship with late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna as a marriage. The court called this "luxury litigation" and stated that there was no basis to entertain such a plea. Earlier, the Bombay High Court (in April 2026) and the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai (in 2017) had rejected her plea as well. Know more about her.
Legal proceedings
First, here's more about the legal battle
Advani had claimed to be in a live-in relationship with Khanna for at least eight years until she was evicted from his Mumbai bungalow, Aashirwad, in 2012 by his estranged wife Dimple Kapadia.
In 2013, she filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act against Kapadia, their daughters Twinkle and Rinkie, and son-in-law Akshay Kumar.
The former Bigg Boss contestant sought monthly maintenance and a three-bedroom flat in Mumbai's Bandra.
Court's ruling
HC's ruling in 2015
In 2015, the High Court quashed Advani's complaint and allowed pleas filed by Kapadia, their daughters, and Kumar.
The court observed that Advani's relationship with Khanna was not of a marital nature and hence she could not seek relief under the Domestic Violence Act.
It further held that all family members of the late film star could not be involved in legal proceedings as Advani never lived with them.
Personal insights
What Advani said about her marriage to Khanna
A former actor, Advani is known for Daasi (1981), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Saazish (1988).
She told Meri Saheli, "We got married privately...But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that."
"I'd a mangal sutra made...He made me wear it. Then he applied sindoor and said, 'From today, you're my responsibility.' That's how our wedding happened one night, just like that."
Relationship dynamics
'I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia'
Advani further said, "Yes, I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia. But we didn't get married at the time because I was so young."
Khanna married Kapadia in 1973. But a decade down the line, problems arose in their relationship. Although they never divorced on paper, they started living separately.
Reportedly, Khanna began staying with Advani in 2004 and lived with her until his demise in 2012.
Moreover, she is apparently the niece of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.