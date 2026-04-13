'Anju Sundarikal' Malayalam series starring Vasudevan hits SunNXT early access Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Anju Sundarikal, a new Malayalam series starring Meera Vasudevan, is now up for early access on SunNXT.

The story centers on five hostel friends who invite a stranger into their tightly monitored hostel, only to find themselves caught up in secrets and unexpected events.

Expect a mix of comedy, drama, and just enough horror as the group unravels the hostel's mysterious past.