'Anju Sundarikal' Malayalam series starring Vasudevan hits SunNXT early access
Entertainment
Anju Sundarikal, a new Malayalam series starring Meera Vasudevan, is now up for early access on SunNXT.
The story centers on five hostel friends who invite a stranger into their tightly monitored hostel, only to find themselves caught up in secrets and unexpected events.
Expect a mix of comedy, drama, and just enough horror as the group unravels the hostel's mysterious past.
Ensemble hides stranger amid hostel mysteries
Alongside Vasudevan, you'll see Vivek Gopan, Lakshmi Binu, Gautami Kaur, Diya, and Rithika Krihsna in key roles.
The plot keeps things lively with the friends trying to hide their guest while dealing with some strange happenings around the hostel.
Jose Peroorkada is part of the production team, though details about direction are still under wraps.