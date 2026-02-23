Anjula Acharia: The woman behind Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood success Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Anjula Acharia, a British-raised entrepreneur and investor, has been with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for almost 15 years. She first spotted Priyanka in a music video and helped her make the leap from Bollywood to global stardom.

Just last week (Feb 17, 2026), Acharia and Chopra Jonas took the stage together at Harvard Business School's India Conference, reflecting on India's growing influence and how they've navigated new paths in entertainment.