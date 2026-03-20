Anna Kournikova reveals son, 3mo, name is 'Romeo'
Entertainment
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias had the name of their fourth child, Romeo, revealed by Kournikova via a sweet family photo on Instagram.
The post, which listed all four children's names together for the first time, had fans buzzing in the comments.
Fans celebrate the reveal
Supporters were quick to celebrate, especially since the couple had kept their son's name a secret since his birth back in December 2025.
Anna and Enrique, who have been together since 2001, are also parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, eight, and Mary, six.
The couple welcomed their 4th child in December
An insider confirmed in August 2025 that the couple was expecting, saying, 'Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again.'
But they waited until now to drop Romeo's name, making this reveal extra special for longtime fans.