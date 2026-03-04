'Annagaru Vostaru' is back on Prime Video with updated visuals

Annagaru Vostaru, the Telugu-dubbed version of Karthi's action-comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar, is coming back to Amazon Prime Video with updated visuals. After fans pointed out that the film referenced NTR in dialogues but showed MGR on screen, the team swapped in visuals of NTR for the new version.

New version starts streaming on March 6 The revised Annagaru Vostaru starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 6, 2026.

Karthi appeared in a promotional video for Prime Video that was tweeted by Prime Video IN on March 3.

The movie had its theatrical release in January after some delays.

Controversy led to new edit Viewers were disappointed by the mismatch between what was said (NTR) and what was shown (MGR), leading to criticism online.

Prime Video decided to update the Telugu visuals to match the dialogues for this new digital release.