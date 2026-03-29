Annapurna Studios delays 'Lenin' to June 26 avoiding 'Peddi' clash
Heads up, movie fans, Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse's new film Lenin won't hit theaters on May 1 as planned.
Annapurna Studios just announced the release has been moved to June 26, mainly to steer clear of a box office clash with Ram Charan's Peddi, which drops April 30.
The makers say this should help both films get their moment in the spotlight.
Borse plays Bharathi in 'Lenin'
Lenin features Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi (after Sree Leela had to step away due to scheduling issues) and promises a dramatic ride with its tagline: "No war is more violent than love."
The teaser, released on Akhil's birthday, hints at vibrant visuals and an intense story.
With music by Thaman and cinematography from Naveen Kumar, the film is shaping up to be a solid theatrical experience for fans.