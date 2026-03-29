Annapurna Studios delays 'Lenin' to June 26 avoiding 'Peddi' clash

Borse plays Bharathi in 'Lenin'

Lenin features Bhagyashri Borse as Bharathi (after Sree Leela had to step away due to scheduling issues) and promises a dramatic ride with its tagline: "No war is more violent than love."

The teaser, released on Akhil's birthday, hints at vibrant visuals and an intense story.

With music by Thaman and cinematography from Naveen Kumar, the film is shaping up to be a solid theatrical experience for fans.