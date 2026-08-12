'Verity' trailer: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson tangled in secrets
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the full trailer for Verity, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling psychological thriller. The movie stars Anne Hathaway as Verity Crawford, an author who has remained nonverbal and unable to walk since a devastating accident. Dakota Johnson plays Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to complete Crawford's book series after her incapacitation. The film releases on October 2.
Trailer highlights
'There is no light where we're going'
The trailer opens with Ashleigh entering Crawford's dark home, where she finds the author bedridden.
In a shocking turn of events, Ashleigh is seen kissing Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), Crawford's husband, in the same room.
"Even with my generous warning, you're going to continue to ingest my words," says Crawford to Ashleigh.
"But know one thing: there is no light where we're going. Darkness ahead."
Book-to-film trend
'It Ends with Us' was a huge success
Verity is the latest addition to a string of successful book-to-film adaptations based on Hoover's works.
The film follows Sony's It Ends with Us, which grossed over $351 million worldwide despite legal issues between its key creatives Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Paramount quickly released Regretting You, another Hoover adaptation starring Allison Williams and Dave Franco, which earned over $90 million at the box office.