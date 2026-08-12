'Verity' trailer: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson tangled in secrets

The trailer opens with Ashleigh entering Crawford's dark home, where she finds the author bedridden.

In a shocking turn of events, Ashleigh is seen kissing Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), Crawford's husband, in the same room.

"Even with my generous warning, you're going to continue to ingest my words," says Crawford to Ashleigh.

"But know one thing: there is no light where we're going. Darkness ahead."