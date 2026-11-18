Anne Hathaway welcomes Baby No. 3
What's the story
The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband-actor/producer Adam Shulman. The couple's new addition joins their two sons, Jonathan and Jack. The news was first shared by Hathaway in June when she revealed her pregnancy on Instagram. Hathaway married Shulman in 2012 after meeting through mutual friends at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008.
Announcement details
When Hathaway announced her pregnancy
Hathaway, 43, announced her pregnancy in a June Instagram post where she flaunted her baby bump.
During a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance in July, the Oscar nominee joked about her "buzzer beater" baby.
She admitted to being "shocked" by the news but also expressed excitement over meeting the new family member.
Family focus
'We're thrilled, we're overjoyed': Hathaway on pregnancy
In October, Hathaway spoke about her pregnancy on CBS Mornings.
She said, "We're thrilled, we're overjoyed, but what we're really focused on right now is really taking in still being a family of four," Hathaway said.
"Because everything's going to change for us, but it's really going to change for our kids. And we're about to go through this beautiful threshold together," she continued.
Fertility challenges
Hathaway's journey to motherhood
Hathaway has been open about her fertility struggles, including a miscarriage in 2015.
In 2019, the Verity actor told her Instagram followers that it wasn't a straight line to either of her pregnancies.
Speaking to the Associated Press later that year, she described the journey as "really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt."