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Home / News / Entertainment News / Oscars: Anne Hathaway to campaign for Supporting Actress for 'Odyssey'
Oscars: Anne Hathaway to campaign for Supporting Actress for 'Odyssey'
Anne Hathaway's Oscar campaign for 'The Odyssey'

Oscars: Anne Hathaway to campaign for Supporting Actress for 'Odyssey'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 22, 2026
10:15 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway will campaign in the Supporting Actress category for her role as Penelope in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, according to Variety. This decision has been made by Universal Pictures. The move places Hathaway among the top contenders for this year's awards season. Meanwhile, she can end up going up against her co-star Samantha Morton (who plays Circe) in this category.

Career highlights

Hathaway's Oscar history and Nolan's film success

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in Les Misérables, is no stranger to the Academy's preferences.

The Academy has a history of rewarding established actors in major prestige films, and The Odyssey fits that description.

Nolan's first film since Oppenheimer has grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide, making it a strong contender for Universal's Best Picture campaign.

Career trajectory

Hathaway's busy year in films

Hathaway has had a busy year with diverse roles.

She began 2026 as a pop star in A24's Mother Mary, followed by her return as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

After The Odyssey came Warner Bros.'s The End of Oak Street, where she plays suburban mother Denise Platt.

Her upcoming projects include Michael Showalter's Verity, the Colleen Hoover thriller.

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