Oscars: Anne Hathaway to campaign for Supporting Actress for 'Odyssey'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway will campaign in the Supporting Actress category for her role as Penelope in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, according to Variety. This decision has been made by Universal Pictures. The move places Hathaway among the top contenders for this year's awards season. Meanwhile, she can end up going up against her co-star Samantha Morton (who plays Circe) in this category.
Career highlights
Hathaway's Oscar history and Nolan's film success
Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her supporting role in Les Misérables, is no stranger to the Academy's preferences.
The Academy has a history of rewarding established actors in major prestige films, and The Odyssey fits that description.
Nolan's first film since Oppenheimer has grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide, making it a strong contender for Universal's Best Picture campaign.
Career trajectory
Hathaway's busy year in films
Hathaway has had a busy year with diverse roles.
She began 2026 as a pop star in A24's Mother Mary, followed by her return as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2.
After The Odyssey came Warner Bros.'s The End of Oak Street, where she plays suburban mother Denise Platt.
Her upcoming projects include Michael Showalter's Verity, the Colleen Hoover thriller.