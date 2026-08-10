Anne Hathaway's 'The End of Oak Street': What to expect
What's the story
The End of Oak Street is one of the most anticipated science-fiction movies of 2026. Directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by Bad Robot, the film tells the story of an ordinary suburban neighborhood that is suddenly transported into a mysterious prehistoric world. The Platt family must stick together to survive in this unrecognizable environment. Here's everything you need to know about the film.
Star-studded cast
A look at cast of 'The End of Oak Street'
The End of Oak Street boasts a star-studded cast. Anne Hathaway plays Denise Platt, one of her most ambitious roles in science fiction.
Ewan McGregor stars as Greg Platt, while Maisy Stella and Christian Convery play the kids Audrey and Brian Platt, respectively.
The family faces impossible odds throughout the movie in their fight for survival against the prehistoric dangers that surround them.
Behind the scenes
Director and production details
Mitchell, known for his work on It Follows and Under the Silver Lake, is directing The End of Oak Street. The project was developed in collaboration with J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot.
Fans are expecting another mystery-filled experience with hidden clues throughout the film.
Mitchell is known for blending suspense, science fiction, and emotional storytelling into a unique cinematic experience.
Anticipated premiere
Release date and distribution
The End of Oak Street is set to be released on Friday. Warner Bros. will distribute the film after several changes in its release date.
The movie has become one of the most anticipated Warner Bros. movies of 2026 due to its mystery and marketing strategy.
Two trailers have already been released for the film, with the second one providing more information about the story and characters than the first teaser did.
Creature features
What do we know about the dinosaurs?
The trailers for The End of Oak Street reveal several famous dinosaurs.
Pterodactyls attack from the sky, followed by a mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Another heavily armored creature appears, resembling both a Stegosaurus and an Ankylosaur in different shots.
A large predator displays characteristics similar to a Spinosaurus.
A feathered Archaeopteryx chomps on a neighbor's head while Raptors are also seen throughout the footage.
Speculative links
Fan theories and franchise connections
Fans have speculated several theories about The End of Oak Street, including alternate dimensions or time travel as the cause for Oak Street's disappearance.
Some online discussions suggest hidden connections to existing science fiction franchises, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
However, Mitchell has clarified that this film differs from traditional dinosaur adventures, while Abrams maintained audiences want original stories instead of familiar franchises.
The movie recently had its world premiere in full glamor and glory.