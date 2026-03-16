Anne Hathaway's Oscars look sparks 'Devil Wears Prada' buzz

Hathaway's Oscars appearance marks a special moment

Hathaway took the stage with Anna Wintour to present Best Costume Design, marking a public reunion just before Devil Wears Prada 2 drops on May 1.

The sequel brings back Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt but not Adrien Grenier, and celebrates 20 years since the original film.

This marks Hathaway's first Oscars appearance since 2014. Fans are excited to see her back in the spotlight.