Anne Hathaway's Oscars look sparks 'Devil Wears Prada' buzz
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway made a memorable comeback at the 2026 Oscars, turning heads in a black Valentino gown which some saw as a reference to Devil Wears Prada.
The look was finished off with bold Bulgari jewelry, including a diamond bib necklace and statement earrings, definitely a nod to her iconic fashion roots.
Hathaway's Oscars appearance marks a special moment
Hathaway took the stage with Anna Wintour to present Best Costume Design, marking a public reunion just before Devil Wears Prada 2 drops on May 1.
The sequel brings back Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt but not Adrien Grenier, and celebrates 20 years since the original film.
This marks Hathaway's first Oscars appearance since 2014. Fans are excited to see her back in the spotlight.