Anonymous British celebrity 'PPT' enters psychiatric hospital after 278-point letters
An anonymous British celebrity, referred to as "PPT," has checked into a psychiatric hospital after receiving a pair of letters containing 278 numbered points about alleged sexual misconduct.
The letters, sent by ITN and The Guardian on May 18, 2026, accuse him of using his fame for inappropriate relationships with younger women.
The intense public attention and distress led PPT to seek help for his mental health.
High Court allows reporting, PPT denies
PPT's team says the huge number of allegations has seriously impacted his mental health (he was diagnosed with Bipolar II disorder, with a current depressive episode).
He denies all accusations and is fighting to keep his identity private, saying the publicity could seriously damage his relationship with his son.
On November 3, 2026, the High Court decided not to block news outlets from reporting on the case, arguing that public interest outweighs privacy concerns.
The investigation involved interviews with more than 100 people and plenty of supporting documents.