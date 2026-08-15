'Awarapan 2' director Nitin Kakkar books his next project
What's the story
Nitin Kakkar, the director of the recently released Awarapan 2, has signed his next project with producer Anshul Garg, according to Variety India. The project is set to be a musical entertainer with romance at its heart. Here's everything to know about the upcoming film.
Film details
'We have a strong script in place, and...'
The upcoming film will begin shooting later this year.
Garg expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Nitin is a fantastic filmmaker, and I'm really looking forward to collaborating with him on this project."
"We have a strong script in place, and I'm excited about what we are creating this together."
Career highlights
Know more about Kakkar and Garg
Kakkar is known for his work on films such as Filmistaan (2012), Mitron (2018), Notebook (2019), and Jawaani Jaaneman (2020).
After a six-year hiatus, he returned to the big screen with Awarapan 2.
Meanwhile, Garg was behind one of 2025's biggest musical hits, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.
The casting process for the untitled project is underway, with discussions being held with several actors.