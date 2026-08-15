'Awarapan 2' becomes Emraan's biggest opener; mints over ₹27cr worldwide
What's the story
The sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has made a strong debut at the box office. Starring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, the film arrived in theaters on Friday and has benefited from nostalgia for the original movie. The film has earned ₹27.8 crore worldwide on its opening day, per Sacnilk.
Record-breaking performance
'Awarapan 2' marks Hashmi's biggest opener
According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 raked in ₹21.5 crore net in India on Day 1 from over 9,000 shows.
The film's India gross collection was ₹25.8 crore while the overseas gross collection stood at ₹2 crore.
This makes it Hashmi's biggest opener yet, surpassing his previous record set by Baadshaho, which earned ₹12.6 crore net on its first day in 2017.
Franchise growth
How does the sequel fare against the original film?
The sequel has opened much stronger than the original Awarapan, which collected around ₹79 lakh on its opening day.
The first film earned around ₹2.88 crore net in its opening weekend, meaning Awarapan 2 has already surpassed that amount on its first day alone.
Its lifetime haul was ₹7.76 crore.
The original starred Shriya Saran alongside Hashmi.
Audience reaction
Positive audience response boosts film's reception
The early audience response to Awarapan 2 has been encouraging. Fans have praised Hashmi's intense performance, the storyline, and the music.
Several viewers have also pointed out that Hashmi appears in a different look and role compared with some of his earlier films.
The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as the antagonist Nafisa.