'Awarapan 2' becomes Emraan's biggest opener; mints over ₹27cr worldwide

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 raked in ₹21.5 crore net in India on Day 1 from over 9,000 shows.

The film's India gross collection was ₹25.8 crore while the overseas gross collection stood at ₹2 crore.

This makes it Hashmi's biggest opener yet, surpassing his previous record set by Baadshaho, which earned ₹12.6 crore net on its first day in 2017.