'Awarapan 2' review: Emraan's action thriller is watchable but predictable

The story follows Shivam (Hashmi), the dreaded gangster and devastated lover whose heart aches for his dead girlfriend, Aaliyah (Shriya Saran).

One day, he stumbles upon an abandoned baby girl in a cemetery, whom he names Aaliyah and quickly grows close to.

However, a few days later, Aaliyah becomes the victim of a child trafficking ring, prompting Shivam to find her in Bangkok.