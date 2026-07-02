Anshula Kapoor to marry Rohan Thakkar on July 6

Celebration details

Cocktail party, 'modern Indian' dress code for guests

The wedding ceremony will reportedly be followed by a cocktail party, which is likely to see several members of the Hindi film industry in attendance. Guests have been asked to adhere to a "modern Indian" dress code for the occasion. The pre-wedding festivities began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Thakkar's family, attended by several Kapoor family members including Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi.