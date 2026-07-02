Anshula Kapoor to marry Rohan Thakkar on July 6
What's the story
Anshula Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The wedding will take place on July 6 in a private ceremony with close family members and friends. Boney confirmed the news to IWMBuzz, stating that the marriage would be "a blend of two communities."
Celebration details
Cocktail party, 'modern Indian' dress code for guests
The wedding ceremony will reportedly be followed by a cocktail party, which is likely to see several members of the Hindi film industry in attendance. Guests have been asked to adhere to a "modern Indian" dress code for the occasion. The pre-wedding festivities began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Thakkar's family, attended by several Kapoor family members including Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi.
Love story
Kapoor and Thakkar's love story
Kapoor and Thakkar reportedly met on a dating app and gradually became close. Their relationship was confirmed when they started posting pictures from their outings on social media. Last July, Thakkar proposed to Kapoor in Central Park, New York City, choosing the scenic spot for his proposal. The couple later celebrated their engagement with a party in Mumbai in October last year.
Family support
Kapoor siblings' support for the bride-to-be
The ongoing celebrations have also showcased the strong bond between the Kapoor siblings. Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi have been seen supporting Kapoor during this special time in her life. From the religious ceremony to the upcoming wedding day, the family has been sharing happy moments together while keeping the main event private and focused on the couple.