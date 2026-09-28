Anthony Mackie learned about playing Captain America from Chris Evans?

Mackie further elaborated on how Evans, who memorably played Captain America, got the script pages first.

"So he's like, 'Yo, did you read the new scene?' I'm like, 'Nah, what's up?' So he takes me down...and he gave me the script and let me read it."

"I don't know a lot of actors who would have appreciated or celebrated that moment with a fellow actor in that way because I was taking his job for all intents and purposes."