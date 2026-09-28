Anthony Mackie learned about playing Captain America from Chris Evans?
What's the story
In a recent interview with Cigar Aficionado, actor Anthony Mackie revealed that his friend and fellow Marvel co-star Chris Evans gave him an early copy of the Avengers: Endgame script. This is how Mackie learned he would be taking over as Captain America. "Chris Evans is somebody who I hold near and dear," said Mackie, adding that it was "really great and really emotional" to learn about his character's future from a friend.
Details
'I was taking his job for all intents and purposes'
Mackie further elaborated on how Evans, who memorably played Captain America, got the script pages first.
"So he's like, 'Yo, did you read the new scene?' I'm like, 'Nah, what's up?' So he takes me down...and he gave me the script and let me read it."
"I don't know a lot of actors who would have appreciated or celebrated that moment with a fellow actor in that way because I was taking his job for all intents and purposes."
Role transition
Know more about Mackie and Evans's roles
Evans first donned the Captain America suit in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.
Mackie took over the role after receiving Evans's iconic shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
He led his first solo movie as the superhero in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.
Meanwhile, the Marvel hit Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters recently with additional footage as a special theatrical event leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.
The upcoming epic releases on December 18.