Anu Malik calls for credit as 'Border 2' revives his iconic song
Composer Anu Malik wants recognition for the new Border 2 track Ghar Kab Aaoge, which reimagines his classic Sandese Aate Hai from 1997's Border.
He shared, "They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there in their contribution, so they will have to put our name somewhere."
Why does this matter?
Sandese Aate Hai became a huge patriotic hit back in the day, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
For Border 2, composer Mithoon is behind the remake with extra lyrics from Manoj Muntashir.
The updated version brings together Nigam again—plus Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.
What's next for 'Border 2?'
The teaser for Ghar Kab Aaoge just dropped and even includes the original's signature humming.
The full song releases on January 2, ahead of Border 2, which is scheduled to release in theaters on January 22 or 23, 2026, according to different official announcements.
This time around, Sunny Deol returns alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in this new war drama.