Anu Malik calls for credit as 'Border 2' revives his iconic song Entertainment Dec 31, 2025

Composer Anu Malik wants recognition for the new Border 2 track Ghar Kab Aaoge, which reimagines his classic Sandese Aate Hai from 1997's Border.

He shared, "They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there in their contribution, so they will have to put our name somewhere."