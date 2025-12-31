Did you know, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra's son, Bobby Deol?
What's the story
Actor Bobby Deol has reportedly lent his voice to the younger version of his late father, Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, in the upcoming film Ikkis. The war drama, which also stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, is set to release on Thursday, January 1. The film is a tribute to Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. It will mark Dharmendra's last feature film appearance.
Emotional connection
Deol's emotional tribute to his father's legacy
The Mumbai premiere of Ikkis was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Deol and his brother Sunny. The duo was seen posing next to their father's poster, with Deol even donning his father's shirt for the event. Earlier, while sharing the trailer on social media, he had written, "My precious papa, love you. Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee... #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan."
Film debut
'Ikkis' marks a significant milestone in Bollywood
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a significant film for Bollywood as it marks the big-screen debut of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Nanda. The film also features Bhatia, who is superstar Akshay Kumar's niece. Jaideep Ahlawat is part of the cast, too. The war drama has been generating buzz and anticipation among fans ahead of its release on January 1.