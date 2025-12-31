Did you know, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra's son, Bobby Deol?

Emotional connection

Deol's emotional tribute to his father's legacy

The Mumbai premiere of Ikkis was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance, including Deol and his brother Sunny. The duo was seen posing next to their father's poster, with Deol even donning his father's shirt for the event. Earlier, while sharing the trailer on social media, he had written, "My precious papa, love you. Witness the true story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee... #Ikkis In cinemas on 1st Jan 2026 #ExperienceCourageOn1Jan."