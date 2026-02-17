Anubhav Sinha reveals why 'Ra. One 2' is taking so long
Entertainment
Director Anubhav Sinha is eager to make Ra. One 2, but it depends on Sinha freeing up a two-to-three-year period and Shah Rukh Khan's availability.
Sinha says the sequel would be a massive commitment—think "almost like entering a long marriage"—and SRK feels the story could click even more with today's digital-first crowd.
SRK thinks tech themes would work better now
The main roadblock? Finding time in both Sinha and Khan's jam-packed calendars.
SRK has fond memories of the original film's VFX challenges and thinks Ra. One's tech themes would land better now, when everyone's glued to their phones and gaming consoles.
For now, though, Ra. One 2 is just waiting for the stars (and their schedules) to align.