Anubhav Sinha reveals why 'Ra. One 2' is taking so long

SRK thinks tech themes would work better now

The main roadblock? Finding time in both Sinha and Khan's jam-packed calendars.

SRK has fond memories of the original film's VFX challenges and thinks Ra. One's tech themes would land better now, when everyone's glued to their phones and gaming consoles.

For now, though, Ra. One 2 is just waiting for the stars (and their schedules) to align.