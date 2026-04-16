Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' heads to OTT: When, where to watch
What's the story
The critically acclaimed courtroom drama Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, will premiere on ZEE5 on April 17. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was released in cinemas on February 20 and received praise for its bold storytelling and socially relevant themes. The movie is written by Gaurav Solanki and Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Sinha.
Film overview
'Assi' cast and characters
Assi revolves around Parima, a Delhi school teacher who is brutally gang-raped by five men. The film follows her painful fight for justice, led by Pannu's character Raavi against a deeply flawed and corrupt system. It also stars Kani Kusruti as Parima, Revathy as Vasudha, Manoj Pahwa as Deepraj, Kumud Mishra as Kartik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Vinay, and Satyajit Sharma as the opposition lawyer.
Box office clash
Box office collection and critical reception
Assi clashed with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein at the box office. However, despite its critical acclaim, Sinha's directorial failed to draw audiences to theaters, earning only ₹14.93 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. The film takes a gripping turn with the emergence of a vigilante murderer while exploring themes of patriarchy, victim-blaming, and long-term trauma from sexual assault. It features cinematography by Ewan Mulligan (Article 15) and music by Ranjit Barot.