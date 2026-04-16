Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' heads to OTT: When, where to watch

Assi revolves around Parima, a Delhi school teacher who is brutally gang-raped by five men. The film follows her painful fight for justice, led by Pannu's character Raavi against a deeply flawed and corrupt system. It also stars Kani Kusruti as Parima, Revathy as Vasudha, Manoj Pahwa as Deepraj, Kumud Mishra as Kartik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Vinay, and Satyajit Sharma as the opposition lawyer.

Box office clash

Box office collection and critical reception

Assi clashed with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein at the box office. However, despite its critical acclaim, Sinha's directorial failed to draw audiences to theaters, earning only ₹14.93 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk. The film takes a gripping turn with the emergence of a vigilante murderer while exploring themes of patriarchy, victim-blaming, and long-term trauma from sexual assault. It features cinematography by Ewan Mulligan (Article 15) and music by Ranjit Barot.