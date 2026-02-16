Anubhav Sinha explains how limited marketing budgets hurt small films

Director Anubhav Sinha , known for his independent films addressing social issues, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about his upcoming film Assi. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti as a lawyer and a sexual assault survivor, respectively. In the interview, Sinha also shared his views on marketing smaller films in India and how they need double the budget to reach audiences effectively.

Film promotion 'The audience is waiting for Assi...' Sinha has been promoting Assi across India for the past four months. He believes that smaller films need more access to the audience. "The audience is waiting for Assi. Not specifically Assi, but a film like Assi. On the previous occasions, we didn't serve it to them conveniently." The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Budget How movies suffer due to a lack of marketing Speaking about the struggle of small films, he reflected, "I have been travelling across North India for the last four months, and I have realized they want to see Assi...but it has to reach them that this film is coming out." "In Mumbai, we think everyone is looking for trailers, but they are not. 90% of their life is something else." "If these films had twice or thrice as much budget to promote them, our jobs would be much easier."

Film's perspective Sinha's anger drove him to make 'Assi' Sinha revealed that his decision to make Assi was fueled by a persistent anger within him. He said, "Anger happens along the way when something nags at you persistently. Most of the anger is toward yourself: What have I done about it?"

